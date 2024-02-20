Specialist in pickpocketing: Woman driving Mercedes-Benz arrested in Joburg for cellphone theft

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit for cellphone theft in Braamfontein. On Sunday, while conducting crime prevention patrols in Braamfontein, the JMPD officers received information from security company Vumacam of a white Mercedes-Benz sought for being used for the theft of a cellphone in Sandton.

“The officers proceeded to search for the vehicle and it was found at Biccard Street, Braamfontein with a female occupant,” said JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla. “The officers informed the lady that her vehicle was wanted for being used in the commission of a crime, and as the officers were explaining, one of the officers identified her as a suspect who was once charged and found guilty of cellphone theft and is alleged to be a specialist in pickpocketing.” A woman, aged 40, was arrested in Joburg while driving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle linked to the theft of a cellphone at Sandton. Picture: Supplied / JMPD The 40-year-old woman was arrested and detained at Sandton police station.

“She is due to appear in court this week. The sought vehicle was seized and booked in at SAPS Aeroton pound for further verification,” said Fihla. A woman, aged 40, was arrested in Joburg while driving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle linked to the theft of a cellphone at Sandton. Picture: Supplied / JMPD Last year, IOL reported that insurance company Dialdirect said cell phone theft remains rife in South Africa, and women are the ones that are mostly targeted in these crimes. The insurance company said an alarming 11,404 reported incidents of common robbery occurred in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.9% over the previous year, and it’s imperative for South Africans to be vigilant.

The company further added that over the past year, 80% of cellphone claims were from women customers, and Gauteng remains the hotspot for cellphone theft, and incidents typically spike on Thursdays and Sundays. "The figures are extremely concerning, especially here in South Africa, and it is true that women are targeted almost five times more often than men," Dialdirect’s spokesperson, Martin van Wyk said at the time. Van Wyk said that a cellphone is stolen every six minutes, as criminals are "shoulder surfing" to observe the PIN code before stealing the phone, and this gives them access to a wealth of personal information.