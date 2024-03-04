Food truck hijacked, driven into graveyard where all its contents — fruits, vegetables — were looted

A truck which was ferrying goods to a chain store in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga was hijacked and looted of all its contents at a graveyard in Hazyview. Police reports indicated that some community members helped themselves with the load of fruits and vegetables which were being transported in the truck.

“The driver alleged that he was driving on the R536 Road between Hazyview and Mkhuhlu. A group of males allegedly jumped into the road, and a shot was fired from the mob. The truck was forced to stop,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi. “Two suspects immediately jumped into the truck, one on the driver's side and the other on the passenger’s side, squeezing the driver in the middle. The suspects took charge and drove the truck towards a graveyard.” The truck was heading to a chain store to deliver goods when a group of men jumped onto the road, and fired a shot, before the assailants entered the vehicle and drove it to a graveyard. Picture: SAPS As the hijacked truck was heading towards the cemetery, it is alleged that the assailants made several phone calls, informing unknown people that the truck was now heading towards the graveyard, and that they should avail transport to load the goods.

The driver also alleged that upon arrival at the graveyard, there were few light delivery vehicles waiting to be loaded. “It is alleged that the load was looted and loaded into different vehicles. It is at this time that the truck driver alleged that some individual community members joined and unlawfully grabbed what was in the truck,” said Nkosi. “The driver was left in the graveyard with an empty truck.”

A case of truck hijacking was later opened and is currently under investigation. “Police are urging anyone with information that may assist in locating the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has warned community members to “refrain from involving themselves in criminal activities to avoid situations where they find themselves on the wrong side of the law”.