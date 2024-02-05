Two foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly treating patients and even performing illegal backstreet abortions in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said the JMPD tactical unit effected the arrests on the men aged 47 and 54.

“Officers received information regarding an alleged bogus doctor with a fraudulent practice in Twist Street in Hillbrow. The bogus doctor allegedly issued medical certificates and conducted illegal abortions," he said. Fihla said the team monitored the movement of patients into and out of a building. "Officers went into the building where they confronted the alleged bogus doctor, verifying the legitimacy of the practice and authenticity of the supporting documentation which is suspected to be fraudulent and downloaded from the internet," Fihla said.

The man denied that the was a doctor and claimed that he worked as a manager. However, as the questioning progressed, a second man was found inside the building and he conceded that they were operating an illegal medical practice. "Assorted medical equipment and medication such as testing kits, Antiretroviral (ARV) medication and syringes were found. An area with blood-stained buckets was also discovered," Fihla said.