Another day, another fake doctor being exposed for claiming to be surgeon with 16 years experience

Kenya is once again in the spotlight for a case involving a fake professional. This time, it’s a fake doctor who managed to practice medicine for nearly two decades without a valid degree.

This incident follows the recent arrest of Brian Mwenda, a fake lawyer who shockingly won 26 cases despite lacking any legal training. The latest reports reveal that David Nyawade Onyango, a fraudulent doctor, was officially removed from the registry by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) after practising medicine without a degree for 16 years. Even more astonishing, Onyango falsely claimed to be a surgeon despite lacking the necessary undergraduate medical qualifications.

In an official statement, the KMPDC made it clear that David Nyawade Onyango, who also goes by the name ‘David Onyango Nyawade,’ is no longer authorised to practice as a medical doctor in Kenya. The KMPDC however, did not shed more light on why David Nyawade Onyango was being deregistered. “This is to inform the general public that the above-pictured person going by the name of ‘David Nyawade Onyango ‘ or ‘David Onyango Nyawade’ has been deregistered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council and is hereby prohibited from practising as a medical doctor in the Republic of Kenya,” the public notice read.

The development also coincides with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri’s revelation of yet another imposter after increased reports of quacks posing as professionals. Sharon Adunya Atieno had been posing as a lawyer without the essential qualifications mandated by law. Atieno’s arrest closely follows the exposure of Brian Mwenda.