Foreign national nabbed with R19 million worth of counterfeit US dollars

Police in Cape Town have arrested a foreign national after he was found to be in possession of counterfeit US dollars. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the arrest were perpetrated by members attached to the Provincial Economic Infrastructure Task Team and the Provincial Extortion Task Team on Monday.

“The swift response by members led to the arrest of a 46-year-old foreign national for the illegal possession of counterfeit foreign currencies (US dollars) as well as for being an undocumented person on Monday,” Pojie said. He said on the day of the arrest, officers stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle on Riebeeck Street in Vasco, Goodwood. “Upon searching the vehicle, the members discovered a grey safe which was concealed in a black bag as well as a blue bag which had foreign currency to the value of R19 million inside.

“Further investigation into the discovery revealed that the currency was forged,” Pojie said. He said the man also failed to produce documentation to prove that he was legally in the country. The suspect was subsequently arrested and is being detained at the Goodwood SAPS.

Once charged, the suspect will appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. A report released by Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) earlier this year indicated South Africa's economy bleeds billions of rands every year due to rampant illicit activities such as illegal mining, trade in counterfeit goods, wildlife trafficking, bootlegged fuel, and illicit alcohol and tobacco. [email protected]