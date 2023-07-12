Former ANC Northern Cape leader John Block, in court for R51 million tender fraud, to apply for bail

The already jailed and embattled former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape leader, John Block, has been embroiled in a R51 million tender fraud case and is expected to apply for bail next month. The 55-year-old former member of the executive council (MEC) for transport, roads, and public works in the province has been charged with fraud in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Block is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud in 2015. After many unsuccessful court appeals, he started serving his prison sentence in 2018. He is currently imprisoned at the Upington Correctional Services.

While he may currently be behind bars, Block has the Constitutional right to apply for bail in this instance, as this criminal matter in no way relates to his previous conviction. This is Block’s second appearance in the latest matter. On May 30, he appeared alone in the Upington District Court. In his latest court appearance, which was done virtually due to his imprisonment, Block appeared with his co-accused, former head of department in his former directorate, Patience Mercia Mokhali, 60, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC, and its company director Tshegolekae Motaung, 59.

The Northern Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused are facing several charges, including fraud, money laundering, corruption, and Contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. The case relates to the Kimberley New Mental Hospital. It is alleged in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural, civil engineer, as well as project manager within the mental health hospital construction project.

“The accused (Block) as the political head, and the former HOD Patience Mercia Mokhali, appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC whose director is Tshegolekae Motaung, even though the company did not meet the requirements. The actual amount involved is approximately R51 million,” Senokoatsane said. “During their appearance, Block, through his legal representative, informed the court that he will be applying for bail.” The court postponed the matter for Block’s bail application until August 1.