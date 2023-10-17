Former attorney Betty Diale in court for alleged theft of RAF money

The former attorney, Betty Diale, will know at the end of the month whether her representations to the director of public prosecution were accepted. Diale appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Tuesday, facing charges of theft.

"Should the representations be rejected by the DPP, a new trial date will be determined by all parties," he said. A warrant for her arrest was previously issued for failing to appear in court on September 26 and also failing to provide reasons for her absence. She was rearrested on October 6 and released on warning.

"An inquiry was held on her absence, and the court subsequently accepted her medical certificate as proof of her absence. All necessary documents were provided to her in preparation for trial, as she indicated that she would represent herself during proceedings," Mamothame said. Diale is facing six charges of theft, amounting to approximately R700,000, allegedly stolen from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants. Police reports reveal that the Legal Practice Fidelity Fund received several complaints from the RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account.