Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

South Africa Limpopo Border trucks 03 December 2021. Following reports that the South Africans do not care about truck drivers who are the life blood of the economy a visit to the Beitbridge port of entry shows some of their experiences. Arrivals into SA Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 45m ago

A FORMER official from Beitbridge Border Post and a clearing agent have been found guilty of fraud and corruption for aiding a truck loaded with semi-manufactured tobacco products to cross from Zimbabwe into South Africa without proper clearance or documentation. The incident occurred in March 2016, as revealed by Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

According to Mmuroa, Nthapeleng Munyai (47), the clearing agent, colluded with Tsumbedzo Nemaangani (46), a customs official assigned to Beitbridge Border Post, to facilitate the illegal passage of the truck.

The truck was diverted back to Beitbridge Border Post for physical inspection after stopping at a weighbridge, where the driver presented falsified documents that did not match the truck's details.

During the physical inspection, both the clearing agent and the truck driver fled the scene, prompting the filing of a fraud case at the Musina police station.

Subsequently, the case was handed over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The accused individuals were later arrested in Polokwane and appeared before the Musina Magistrate Court, where they were released on bail.

Following the judgment in the Musina Regional Court, Munyai was found guilty on five counts, including fraud, forgery, and three counts of corruption. Neaangani, on the other hand, was found guilty of one charge of fraud.

The case has been postponed to September 13, 2023, for pre-sentence proceedings. Both accused individuals remain out on extended bail.

IOL NEWS

