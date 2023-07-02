Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

A FORMER official from Beitbridge Border Post and a clearing agent have been found guilty of fraud and corruption for aiding a truck loaded with semi-manufactured tobacco products to cross from Zimbabwe into South Africa without proper clearance or documentation. The incident occurred in March 2016, as revealed by Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa. According to Mmuroa, Nthapeleng Munyai (47), the clearing agent, colluded with Tsumbedzo Nemaangani (46), a customs official assigned to Beitbridge Border Post, to facilitate the illegal passage of the truck.

The truck was diverted back to Beitbridge Border Post for physical inspection after stopping at a weighbridge, where the driver presented falsified documents that did not match the truck's details. During the physical inspection, both the clearing agent and the truck driver fled the scene, prompting the filing of a fraud case at the Musina police station. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The accused individuals were later arrested in Polokwane and appeared before the Musina Magistrate Court, where they were released on bail.