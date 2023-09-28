Former Bojanala municipal manager in court for R1 million disaster relief material fraud

Former municipal manager of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in North West, Patrick Shikwane charged with fraud was granted bail. Shikwane, 51, was arrested at Hartebeespoort Dam near Brits on Tuesday.

Shikwane and Moses Malesa, 51, director of Marole Nameng Trading, appeared in the Rustenburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, facing charges of fraud. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation known as the Hawks said Shikwane was arrested in connection with R1 million disaster relief material fraud. He reportedly appointed Marole Nameng Trading to supply Bojanala District municipality with disaster relief materials in December 2018.

"The accused allegedly authorised payment to the tune of over R1 million to Marole Trading without following proper supply chain processes," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula. Marole Nameng Trading, received payment but never delivered the procured materials. Malesa handed himself to the police on Wednesday.

The pair briefly appeared in court and were granted bail. "Shikwane was granted R10,000 bail, while Malesa was released on R5,000. Their case was postponed to 16 October 2023 for further investigation," Mathebula said. In a separate case, the Hawks said bogus attorney, Tebogo George Letloleng, 42, was expected to apply for bail at the Taung Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He is facing charges of fraud and theft worth approximately R218,100 that took place at Taung between July 2020 and December 2022. Hawks spokesperson in North West, Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said Letloleng was reportedly masquerading as a qualified, admitted and enrolled legal practitioner. His qualifications were found not to have met the requirements to be admitted and enrolled as a legal practitioner in terms of section 26 (1) of the Legal Practice Act, Act 28 of 2014.