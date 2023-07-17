Former cop in court for allegedly shooting cop girlfriend, her son, and brutally killing her mum

A 42-year-old police officer, Sergeant Mautla Silas Maluleke, will today return to court after he allegedly shot and killed the 82-year-old mother of his girlfriend. In the incident, Maluleke is accused of also shooting his former girlfriend, Constable Rhofhiwa Munyai and her son.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Gauteng has been investigating murder, arson and attempted murder charges against a member of Rietgat police station in Soshanguve in Tshwane. A 42-year-old Sergeant Mautla Silas Maluleke went to his former girlfriend, Constable Rhofhiwa Munyai’s house, broke a window and started shooting randomly in the house,” said Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu. “He killed the mother of Constable Munyai, 82-year-old Tshavhungwe Munyai while injuring Constable Munyai and her son in the process. He then set the house alight before escaping.” Maluleke was arrested by Ipid on 14 June 2021, a week after he went into hiding. He has been in custody since his arrest after the police watchdog successfully opposed his release on bail.

“After appearing in court several times since his arrest, (Maluleke’s) legal representatives will be presenting his plea bargaining in court on Monday 17 July 2023 at the North Gauteng High court,” said Raburabu. Maluleke has since been dismissed from the South African Police Service following recommendations by Ipid. In July 2021, IOL reported that Maluleke had been denied bail by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court after being arrested on the charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.