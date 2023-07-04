Independent Online
Tuesday, July 4, 2023

VIP Protection assault: Ipid says SAPS management are cooperating with investigations

The vehicle involved in the VIP protection assault. Picture: Screengrab

Published 31m ago

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said they were probing assault charges against members of the Protection Security Services in SAPS.

Robbie Raburabu, Ipid national spokesperson said the Executive Director received a complaint from members of parliament, Mr Whitfield and Mr Terreblanche regarding the assault that happened on the N1 North within the precinct of Sandton Police station.

“The footage that showed members of SAPS assaulting the driver of a VW Polo and his passengers,” said Raburabu.

In the video, a group of heavily armed officers are seen alighting from two black BMW X5s before they allegedly drag a man, before assaulting and kicking him.

The one victim is laying on the road unable to move without any shoes on, while the younger victim cowers from the assault.

They do not retaliate to the continuous assault.

“Ipid Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges,” he said.

Raburabu said SAPS management are offering their full cooperation as far as the Ipid Investigation is concerned.

