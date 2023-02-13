Cape Town - The trial of former Eskom senior executive France Hlakudi has been postponed due to Hlakudi’s attorney stating that he has not been furnished with written instructions. Hlakudi was due to appear at the Pretoria Regional High Court in connection with a R30 million tax fraud case which pertains to his personal and business tax affairs, but it was adjourned to Thursday.

Investigating directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, says that Hlakudi is facing tax fraud charges to the value of R30m. The charges relate to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty) Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom cc. The monies were received between 2015 and 2018.

The matter was previously postponed in November 2022 for Hlakudi to obtain new legal representation. Hlakudi is one of four accused in the Eskom Kusile R745m case of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering illegal gratifications, and receiving unauthorised gratifications. Abram Masango, an Eskom group executive for the group capital division; Hlakudi; businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana; and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade are accused of perpetrating these crimes between 2014 and 2017.

Seboka further said that, Masango and Hlakudi are accused of obtaining R30m in improper gratuity from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas. “Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services cc, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generation utility’s senior bosses," Seboka said. IOL