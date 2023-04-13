Rustenburg – A former finance manager facing 61 charges of fraud amounting to R9.1 million was granted R10 000 bail at the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Wednesday. Reginald Scholtz, 57, was charged with allegedly stealing R9.1m from Botselo Mills (Pty) Ltd, where he was employed as the group finance manager.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against Scholtz was postponed to May 3 for the State to submit all the documents related to this matter to his defence attorney, and for the matter to be transferred in the North West to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for trial. He was granted R10 000 bail and the court ordered him to surrender his passport to the investigating officer. He was further instructed to report to his nearest police station every Monday between 6am and 6pm, said the NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame.

Scholtz is facing 61 charges of theft amounting to R9.1m. “According to the Hawks’ investigations, Scholtz held three bank accounts from three banking institutions, and from January 2017 to August 2022 he fraudulently transferred money into these accounts under the pretence of paying service providers, as he had authority to access the company’s banking systems. “He allegedly created forms requiring authorisation and approval for the release of funds to be paid by the company to service providers. His fraudulent ways of manipulating the company’s financial system would eventually result in payments into his personal accounts,” Mamothame said.