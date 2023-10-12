Former flying squad cop, admin clerk in North West get jail sentences for theft and housebreaking

A former police officer and administration clerk were sentenced to an eight-year suspended sentence for theft and housebreaking with the intention to steal. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said Pauline Rabase, 52, who was attached to the Potchefstroom Flying Squad, and Lesego Motsamai, 46, who was working as an administration clerk at the Klerksdorp police storage facility, were each convicted and sentenced at the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday.

"It is reported that between 14 December 2007 and 3 January 2008, a burglary took place at the Klerksdorp SAPS storage facility where a safe containing cash in the amount of R150,000 was stolen," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse. "Meticulous investigations by the serious organised crime investigation unit led to the arrest of Rabase, Motsamai and Ivan Smous, 38, who passed away before the commencement of the trial." The sentences against Rabase and Motsamai were wholly suspended for a period of five years.

In a separate case, Potlako Petunia Goue, 38, Wu Jianchu, 53, and Jeremiah Selaelo Mothaga, 62, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of Contravention of the National Credit Act, 2005 (Act No 34 of 2005). Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, said three were arrested in Mogwase on Tuesday during a joint operation between the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), and the National Credit Regulator (NCR). They were arrested at their respective business premises.