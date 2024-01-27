Former KZN attorney sentenced for stealing R2.3million from clients

Dube, who ran his own firm, was arrested following an investigation by the Attorneys Fidelity Fund and police. Dube never made payment to his clients, despite the monies being paid into his account. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Dube stole from two of his clients between 2009 and 2011. "In the first instance, a sum of R1.4 million was paid into Dube’s trust account by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and was meant for a young boy who had been seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident. The second amount of R900,000 was for an insurance payout on a deceased estate," she said.

According to the NPA, in aggravation of the sentence, Senior State Advocate Wendy O’Brien reminded the court that attorneys are placed in a position of trust and have an obligation towards their clients. O’Brien said Dube’s breach of this trust has brought the legal profession into disrepute. She added that Dube, who had been a claims handler at the RAF at some stage in his career would have realised the consequences of stealing money due to a victim. The NPA said in sentencing Dube, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment for each of the counts, due to his health issues.