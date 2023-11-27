Former KZN secretary arrested after allegedly stealing R2 million from Road Accident Fund claimants

A 29-year-old woman, arrested for fraud after allegedly swindling R2 million from the Road Accident Fund, will appear in court this week. The woman, who cannot be named until she has appeared in court, was nabbed by the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit at the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect worked as a secretary for a Hillcrest-based attorney in November last year. "She allegedly defrauded a claimant of R1,650,000. After sending the claimant from pillar to post, she said the RAF has not paid out, however, the RAF's records showed that the monies had been paid into the attorney's account," Netshiunda said. The matter was reported and a case of fraud was opened with the police for investigation.

Netshiunda said in the same month, another fraud case was opened against the woman. "She allegedly issued a fake proof of payment to the amount of R440,000 which the client had claimed from the RAF," Netshiunda said. The woman will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.