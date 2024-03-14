Former police captain in hot water for allegedly removing her son from Westville Prison, while he was an inmate

A former South African Police Service (SAPS) captain lined up in the dock on Wednesday on allegations she removed her son, who was an inmate at Westville Prison, without authorisation. Nokulunga Gumede, 59, the former branch commander at KwaMakhutha SAPS, made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Following her arrest by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks), Gumede was charged with obstructing the course of justice and unauthorised removing of an inmate from a correctional service centre. Explaining the merits of the case, KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mlhongo said in 2020 Gumede allegedly went to Westville Prison where her son was an inmate, following assault charges. “It is alleged that on April 17, 2020 the former captain went to Westville prison and booked out her biological son without being in possession of proper documents from court.

“This was allegedly done without the knowledge of the investigating officer.” It is further alleged that she took her son to court and the matter was not placed on the roll due to Covid-19 restrictions. “She then took him home and a case of obstructing the course of justice and unauthorised removing of an inmate from correctional service centre was reported.

“The case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation, and a summons was issued.” Gumede was served with a summons on February 5, 2024 to appear in court. Mhlongo said following her appearance on Wednesday, Gumede was released on a warning.