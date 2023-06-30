Two former SA Post Office tellers have been arrested for allegedly stealing over R4 million which was meant to be distributed among welfare grant recipients. The Hawks in the Eastern Cape said the suspects, aged 32 and 45, were arrested on Thursday following a joint operation.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the two suspects were former Butterworth Post Office employees. “It is reported that both suspects were responsible for making South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) payments at Cash Pay Point. “During the period between September 2020 and April 2022 both suspects allegedly colluded in common purpose to unlawfully and intentionally flout social grant payment procedure and diverted the transaction into their pockets,” she said.

Mhlakuvana said it is further alleged that the suspects prejudiced Sassa for an amount of over R4.1 million for their personal benefit. She said the matter was reported to the Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks for probing, which resulted in their arrest. Mhlakuvana said they are expected to make their first appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.