Former SABC presenter Sebasa Mogale and wife arrested for Bitcoin scam, released on bail

Former SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Thobela FM drive show host Sebasa Mogale, 52, and his wife Dorah Mogale,44, have appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s court, facing allegations of fraud emanating from a cryptocurrency Bitcoin scam. IOL has previously reported that Mogale, popularly known as Dr Hlongwane on the SABC 1 hit series “Skeem Saam”, is embroiled in a Bitcoin scandal which saw around 140 people, including Thobela FM’s loyal listeners, losing their life savings.

This week, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Mogale and his wife appeared briefly in court, were they were released on a bail of R10 000 each. The couple will return to court on May 20, to allow for further police investigations. Sebasa Mogale. Picture: Instagram “Reports indicated that during the year 2020, Sebasa Mogale, who was working at one of the SABC radio stations, advertised the scam called “Mining City” on radio. Explaining how people become rich by investing money into the Mining City packages, which the investors will get rewarded based on how much they invested,” said Ledwaba.

“On that radio advert, he told listeners to visit his office, on Landros Mare Street in Polokwane to attend the session were himself, and two other people will be presenting in the seminar.” Several people attended the advertised session, and brochures were distributed to them, which indicated different packages for investment. “The attendees believed in the advertised scam, the reasons being he is Mr Sebasa Mogale, the radio presenter. They gave them reference numbers to individually deposit the money into the Standard bank account belonging to the Bitcoin trader,” said Ledwaba.

The alleged packages varied from R6,500 to R253,000 with estimated payouts. Community members were promised returns if they invested in the Mining City scam. File Picture Following the session, police said the people who had attended started making depositing money into the bank account, and they were given instructions to return to the office. At the office, the investors were given email address and log-in details, for them to have access to their invested money.

However, the investors were told to wait for a period of six months before they withdrew their benefits, so that they could accrue bigger financial rewards. “Apparently, the problem started when the victims tried to withdraw their money. That's when they realized that the details given to them were blocked. When victims questioned Sebasa Mogale telephonically about their investment, he told them that the Mining City scam had collapsed due to the inflation rate. It meant that said investors have lost their money in the scam,” said Ledwaba. The frustrated investors went back to the office, where they then discovered that the premise was closed.

Police said the investors attempted to contact Sebasa, but his phone went to voice mail. Around May 2022, over 10 case dockets were registered against the suspects at Polokwane and Mokopane police stations in Limpopo. “More cases are expected to be opened. Police investigations are still ongoing,” said Ledwaba.