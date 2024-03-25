Former Steinhoff legal head Stephanus Grobler granted R150,000 bail

Grobler appeared in court on Monday after spending the weekend in jail.

“He appeared in court on Friday and the case was postponed to Monday for bail judgment where he was granted R150 000 bail with conditions. Grobler will appear again in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on June 26,” said spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Grobler was arrested on charges of fraud, a pattern of racketeering activities and contravention of Financial Markets Act against Steinhoff International Holdings.

He was scheduled to appear alongside Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste.