Former Steinhoff legal head Stephanus Grobler granted R150,000 bail

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted R150,000 bail to former Steinhoff legal head, Stephanus Johannes Grobler.
Grobler appeared in court on Monday after spending the weekend in jail.
“He appeared in court on Friday and the case was postponed to Monday for bail judgment where he was granted R150 000 bail with conditions. Grobler will appear again in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on June 26,” said spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Colonel Katlego Mogale.
Grobler was arrested on charges of fraud, a pattern of racketeering activities and contravention of Financial Markets Act against Steinhoff International Holdings.
He was scheduled to appear alongside Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste.
However, Jooste died by suicide near his Hermanus home last week.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that an inquest docket was under investigation.
Jooste's death follows a penalty of R475 million imposed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) after finding that he contributed to the publication of misleading or deceptive financial statements about the company.
On Friday, the FSCA said Jooste’s death had no impact on their investigation.
"The investigation will continue as there are not other investigated parties involved. The Authority will also continue to assist the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with any investigations that they may have underway," the authority said.
