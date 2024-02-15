Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh wants his bail conditions relaxed, so he can work abroad

Anoj Singh, Transnet’s former group Chief Financial Officer who was arrested in August 2022 on charges of corruption has asked to have his bail conditions relaxed. Singh, who is out on R50,000 bail, will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID), Sindisiwe Seboka, said they would be opposing the application. It is believed that Singh wants to work abroad, in Dubai. Singh, former Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe, and other executives were arrested in connection with R398.4 million fraud and corruption at Transnet in August 2022.

They face an array of charges which include contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud, corruption and money laundering At the time of the arrest, Seboka said the group were arraigned on charges stemming from the locomotives transaction advisory tender which was awarded to the McKinsey led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1064 locomotives worth over R54 billion. “Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and ended up benefiting from the irregular appointment by Transnet in respect of the contract. The contract value and scope for the services required was later escalated to more than R305 million,” the ID said.