Four arrested in Midrand as police seize truck loaded with drug making chemicals

Rustenburg – A truck loaded with chemicals used to manufacture drugs has been seized and four men arrested in Midrand. A multidisciplinary team followed on a tip about a truck loaded with chemicals used to manufacture drugs on Tuesday.

"The truck was spotted leaving City Deep towards Midrand. The team stopped and searched the truck, discovering the chemicals," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. "Preliminary investigation led the team to a storage facility where the chemicals were going to be offloaded. Five more storages belonging to one person were also found with chemicals used to produce drugs. A few accessories, possibly used in a drug lab, were also found." She said the consignment was seized and four people, including the owner of the storage units were arrested for dealing in drugs.

The case will be investigated by the Hawks. In the Northern Cape, the Hawks said Kagisho Isaac Moiloa, 49, Anna Moiloa, 64, and Zusakhe Johnson, 38, appeared briefly in the Warrenton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of alleged dealing in drugs. They were arrested on April 6, near Warrenton after they were found in possession of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R240 000.

"The arrest came after information was received regarding three suspects travelling from Johannesburg to Kimberley with a consignment of drugs. The team swiftly operationalised the information and monitored a silver golf GTI on the N12 road between Christiana and Kimberley. The vehicle was spotted on the N12 road near Warrenton," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi. Three cellphones and a VW Golf GTI were also seized for further investigation. The case against them was postponed to April 21 for for bail application.