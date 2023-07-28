Four bombshells dropped at Friday’s Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hearing

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has been adjourned until Monday after almost two hours of noteworthy testimony by Colonel Lambertus Steyn. Steyn dropped several bombshells including cellphone links between all of the accused, except accused number 4, a SIM swap that was done on Meyiwa's phone a day after killing, the cellphone links between Kelly Khumalo and two other accused and accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube having dreadlocks.

Cellphone links among the accused During the hearing, Steyn revealed that there were cellphone links among all of the accused except accused number 4. According to all the downloads, Steyn said accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli was using 6 numbers to make the communications. When asked who the central figures were to the communications, Steyn said: “It is not certain at this stage but what I can say is that they all know each other. In my opinion based on the downloads, accused number 3 and accused number 5 are (central figures).

SIM swap after incident In a shocking testimony, the court also heard that a SIM swap was done on Senzo Meyiwa’s phone number a day after he was shot and killed. Steyn told the court that not only was a SIM swap done a day after the incident, but that eight calls were made from the SIM-swapped number to Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's cellphone. The downloaded call records showed the phone was “off” or “undefined” because there was no handset attached to it due to the SIM swap.

Cellphone links between Kelly Khumalo and suspects Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kelly Khumalo had cellphone links to accused number 5. On Friday, Steyn said cellphone records showed links between accused number one, Muzi Sibiya and Khumalo. It is believed they were in contact after Meyiwa was murdered in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. Accused number three having dreadlocks Towards the end of the hearing, Steyn went through the phone that was downloaded after it was confiscated from accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube when he was arrested.