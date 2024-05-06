Four dead in another mass shooting in Nyanga

Police in the Western Cape are probing a mass shooting incident in Nyanga that took place on Sunday evening. Four people are confirmed to have died.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the unknown gunmen also tried killing four others. Traut said the deceased are all aged in their 20s, while the attempted murder victims are aged between 27 and 35. “On Sunday, May 5, at around 6.20pm unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at their residence in Mazizini in Browns Farm, Nyanga, killing three on the scene, and wounding five. The injured victims were admitted to hospital where one succumbed to death,” Traut said.

The murder and attempted murder docket was handed over to detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit for probing. Traut said the investigating team was pursuing a number of leads in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the murders and attempted murders, and would appreciate community assistance to expedite the investigation. “The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” Traut said.

Police urged any person who can shed light on the shooting incident that led to the murders to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously. Last week, four people were gunned down in Nyanga in another mass shooting. A fifth victim was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The victims, three men and one woman, were declared deceased on the scene.