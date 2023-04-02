Four in court for over R4 million Eskom contract fraud

Rustenburg - Four people were arrested in Emalahleni, formerly Witbank, in connection with over R4 million Eskom contract fraud. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Nozipho Ntuli, 35, George Edward Sekatane, 43, Alfred Lebohang Sekatane, 60, and Thulani Harris Mkhabela, 40, were arrested on Friday, on charges of fraud and corruption.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2019, Nozipho Ntuli was employed at Duvha Power Station, a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom and as a buyer, contracts were awarded without following prescribed supply chain management processes. “Further investigation revealed that Phoenix and Itereleng Masheleng which belonged to Ntuli’s boyfriend, George Sekatane and Hustle Hard, belonging to Thulani Harris Mkhabela, were awarded the dubious contracts,” Sekgotodi said. “It is further alleged that when the contracts were awarded, George was in prison and Lebohang Sekatane was responsible for taking information and documents from Eskom to George in prison and vice versa. The loss suffered by Eskom is estimated at R4 911 980-00.”

The four appeared in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and were released on bail. George Sekatane was granted R30 000 bail as he has other pending cases. The other three were each granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to July 5 for further investigation. The provincial head of Mpumalanga, Major-General Nico Gerber applauded the team for the arrests.