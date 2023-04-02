Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Four in court for over R4 million Eskom contract fraud

The Hawks is South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organised crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crime referred to it by the President or the South African Police Service.

The Hawks arrested four people for fraud and corruption linked to over R4 million Eskom contract fraud. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Rustenburg - Four people were arrested in Emalahleni, formerly Witbank, in connection with over R4 million Eskom contract fraud.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Nozipho Ntuli, 35, George Edward Sekatane, 43, Alfred Lebohang Sekatane, 60, and Thulani Harris Mkhabela, 40, were arrested on Friday, on charges of fraud and corruption.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2019, Nozipho Ntuli was employed at Duvha Power Station, a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom and as a buyer, contracts were awarded without following prescribed supply chain management processes.

“Further investigation revealed that Phoenix and Itereleng Masheleng which belonged to Ntuli’s boyfriend, George Sekatane and Hustle Hard, belonging to Thulani Harris Mkhabela, were awarded the dubious contracts,” Sekgotodi said.

“It is further alleged that when the contracts were awarded, George was in prison and Lebohang Sekatane was responsible for taking information and documents from Eskom to George in prison and vice versa. The loss suffered by Eskom is estimated at R4 911 980-00.”

The four appeared in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and were released on bail.

George Sekatane was granted R30 000 bail as he has other pending cases. The other three were each granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to July 5 for further investigation.

The provincial head of Mpumalanga, Major-General Nico Gerber applauded the team for the arrests.

“These arrests must send out a stern warning to would-be fraudsters; Eskom looting will not be tolerated. All efforts will be directed at bringing perpetrators to book. The Hawks in Mpumalanga is committed to bringing stability to the industry,” said Gerber.

IOL

