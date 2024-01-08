Four men killed after suspects ambush their Toyota Avanza

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for suspects linked to a shooting incident in the town of Ugie on Saturday that claimed the lives of four men. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said the incident took place just before 11pm.

“It is alleged four men where travelling in a dark grey Toyota Avanza in the Ntokozweni location outside Ugie when their vehicle was ambushed and shot at by suspects allegedly using rifle and handguns,” Mawisa said. “All four male occupants, between 30 to 35 years old, believed to be from Engcobo, died on the scene.” Mawisa said four counts of murder is under investigation.

“The motive for the fatal attack is yet to be established. Police are appealing to the communities to assist them in positively identifying the deceased persons,” Mawisa said. The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the “senseless attack”. Mene called on communities to come forward with information relating to the incident as well as to assist police in tracing the suspects.