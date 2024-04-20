Four men killed in horror KwaZulu-Natal crash

Four men were killed in a horror crash on the N2 near Port Shepstone on Saturday morning. According to Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, their emergency services arrived on scene and found that a bakkie had lost control and overturned.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained serious injuries,” said spokesperson Chantelle Botha. “The patient was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. “Sadly four occupants had sustained fatal injuries and had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could arrive.”

The cause of the accident was not known and subject to an investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS). Last week one person was killed and one person critically injured in a horrific truck accident on Pine Street and Gardiner Street in Durban CBD. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a truck and a private passenger vehicle had collided in the intersection before the truck overturned,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.