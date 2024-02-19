Four men, wanted for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal mother and daughter, killed in shoot-out

Four men believed to be linked to the murder of a Durban mother and daughter were killed in a shoot-out with police. Police said the mother, 48, and her 22-year-old daughter were found murdered in Emachobeni in Inanda on Friday night.

The following day, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni. “The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi and police signalled for the driver of the vehicle to stop,” Netshiunda said. “The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire.”

Netshiunda after the shoot-out, all four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded. “Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.” Last month, two suspects allegedly linked to at least three murders were killed in a gunbattle with police in Hillcrest.

Police said they were spotted travelling in a vehicle and when asked to stop opened fire. “The police officers spotted a vehicle which matched the description of the one which the suspects were said to have been travelling in,” Netshiunda said at the time. “With their blue lights on, police officers signalled for the suspect to stop their vehicle, but they did not comply. Instead they got out of their vehicle and opened fire towards the police and the men of law were left with no other alternative but to return fire.”