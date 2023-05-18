Johannesburg – Four more suspects have been arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in connection with the case of a former North West University professor who allegedly defrauded the university of over R400 000. Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Bafo Sinayo Diko, 29, Nqophisa Diko, 35, Nomakade Diko, 39, and Siyabulela Ndengane, 48, handed themselves over to the Hawks on Wednesday.

The four suspects join Nolutho Diko, 58, her three children and her brother who each face 12 counts of fraud and 11 counts of money laundering. According to the reports, Diko allegedly submitted financial claims to the university under the name of her company, reportedly on behalf of external consultants and other service providers whom she alleged rendered services to the university between May 2016 and April 2017. “Through investigations, it was discovered that those service providers never rendered any services to the university,” said Rikhotso.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Diko appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on September 26, 2022, when she was released on a warning. Diko’s three children and her brother, who are co-directors of Fabued College Co-operative Limited, appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on May 17, 2023.