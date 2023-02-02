Four people arrested for crime spree during severe flooding in Polokwane

Pretoria – At least four people have been arrested in Polokwane after they attempted to loot a business in the city during incidents of heavy rain which resulted in flash floods on Wednesday. Speaking to broadcaster “Newzroom Afrika”, Polokwane mayor John Mpe said some residents took advantage of the flooding and unleashed a crime spree.

“We can report that some of the people took advantage and tried to loot from the business after its fence had collapsed. We are happy that our law enforcement was quick to respond and they arrested four people on that particular incident,” Mpe said. He said the floods have left a trail of destruction across the city. “Our preliminary report indicates that we had an incident where the whole casualty ward at the Pietersburg Hospital was flooded and had to be closed.

“More than 20 houses in the Nirvana area were also flooded,” Mpe said. He thanked emergency services teams and volunteers who went out to assist distressed families in the city. On Wednesday, the Polokwane Municipality appealed to residents and motorists to exercise caution in the flooding.

“Polokwane Municipality urges all members of the public and road users to exercise caution as they drive on the city streets. The area has experienced flash flooding leaving multiple streets flooded,” the municipality said. “Fallen trees have also been reported in other parts of the municipality. Some of those trees have blocked the roads and streets such as 36 Jorissen, corner of Grobler and Compensate and Church between Thabo Mbeki and Bodenstein. The municipality is activating its tree felling team.” There were also reports of traffic lights falling during the downpours.

