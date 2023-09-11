Four suspects arrested after found in possession of explosives intended for illegal mining activities

The arrests were carried out in the Johannesburg CBD and in Springs CBD.

Two separate incidents over the weekend resulted in the arrests of four suspects for possession of explosives that were allegedly intended for illegal mining activities.

Using information received about individuals in possession of explosives in the two areas, police crime intelligence officers were able to make the arrests and recover the explosives.

Police Colonel, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said in the first arrests in Johannesburg CBD on Saturday, members of Johannesburg Central, guided by the information they received, found the two suspects, one of whom was a woman, in possession of explosives that were carried inside their bags at Noord Street. They were both arrested.

In the second incident, the other two suspects were arrested on Sunday through joint efforts by members of the Provincial Organised Crime, National Intervention Unit, and Crime Intelligence, who followed up on information that led to the arrest of two men in Springs CBD for possession of explosives.