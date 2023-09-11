No comfort for cash-in-transit accused robber as Hawks gun for furniture

The Western Cape High Court has granted the Hawks’ Bellville Asset Forfeiture Investigation team a preservation order to withhold lavish furniture costing more than R45 000, belonging to an accused cash-in-transit(CIT) suspect. Thembelane Ntoyeke, 53, appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court in George, facing robbery and money laundering charges after being arrested in connection with a heist.

Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, said the matter was postponed to November 1, 2023. According to Vukubi, an investigation had ensued after a cash security vehicle was robbed of about R4 million. “On January 5, 2021, members of the Hawks reacted to information after an alleged cash-in-transit heist robbery occurred at Fresh Fruit market. Investigations led the team to an individual who was reported to have loads of cash in his possession.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and cash to the amount of R210 300 was recovered as well as the furniture inside the house was seized, which was believed to be the proceeds of unlawful activities,” he said. The incident occurred a few days after another armed robbery and cash-in-transit heist that took place at an organic fresh fruit produce market in George industria. A 51-year-old was arrested following a tip-off about brand-new high-end furniture as well as a large stash of money that was found in his house.

Last week, Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya acknowledged that cash-in-transit heists continued to hurt the economy, but resources of South African authorities were being strengthened. In the first quarter of the financial year, the Hawks recorded a total of 27 arrests and six convictions in connection with CIT heists. “Cash-in-transit heists continue to be a thorn in the economy of the country and the DPCI in collaboration with private organisations such as CITASA continue to strengthen the fight against these crimes,” said Lebeya.