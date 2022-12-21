Four suspects who allegedly ran drug operation from a bakery arrested

Pretoria - Four suspects who allegedly ran a drug operation from a Hammanskraal bakery were arrested after they were found with crystal meth, heroine and cat worth over R500 000. The police said the four suspects, aged between 35 and 50, allegedly used the bakery as a front to package drugs in Hammanskraal.

They were arrested on Tuesday for possession of crystal meth, heroine and cat estimated at R550 000. Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said officers received a tip-off and went to the reported address. “They found a bakery that was being used as a front to package drugs. While they were there, the owner arrived with crystal meth that needed to be packaged.

“The drug unit members searched him and found more drugs in his vehicle.” Mahamaba said the suspects are currently detained at the Hammanskraal and Temba police stations. Speaking after the arrest, MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen, said many communities in Tshwane face a daily struggle with the crippling effects that these substances have on their users.

“Those who are either directly or indirectly affected by drug and substance abuse, kindly note that the City runs a 24-hour toll-free helpline to provide support for matters related to substance abuse. “I also want to issue a strong warning to drug dealers that the TMPD Drug Unit is taking the battle head-on and we will not rest until we get rid of this scourge.” Residents who want to report drug-related crime can contact the South African Police Service on 10111 or the TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096.

