Four Zim nationals arrested in Pretoria with suspected fake oil products

Gauteng police have arrested four Zimbabwean nationals who were allegedly found in possession of 3,000 litres of petroleum oil bearing reputable brands. According to the police, the suspects were allegedly found in possession of oil products valued at R225,000 in Centurion, Pretoria, on Tuesday, during a take-down operation.

“According to a preliminary report a team which comprised members from the National Counterfeit Unit, and Commercial Crimes Investigations (CCI) in collaboration with brand protectors operationalised information,” said Van Wyk.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement authorities.

Naional police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk said the operation was conducted by police in Monavoni, Centurion.

Van Wyk said the team then obtained a search and seizure warrant and before going to the identified area to conduct a search.

“This resulted in the seizure of over 3,000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands,” she said.

The fake petroleum oil brands that were confiscated for imitating reputable brands include Caltex, Castrol, and Atlas Oil.