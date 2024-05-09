Four Zim nationals arrested in Pretoria with suspected fake oil products

By Simon Majadibodu
Gauteng police have arrested four Zimbabwean nationals who were allegedly found in possession of 3,000 litres of petroleum oil bearing reputable brands. According to the police, the suspects were allegedly found in possession of oil products valued at R225,000 in Centurion, Pretoria, on Tuesday, during a take-down operation.
Naional police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk said the operation was conducted by police in Monavoni, Centurion.
The operation was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement authorities.
“According to a preliminary report a team which comprised members from the National Counterfeit Unit, and Commercial Crimes Investigations (CCI) in collaboration with brand protectors operationalised information,” said Van Wyk.
Van Wyk said the team then obtained a search and seizure warrant and before going to the identified area to conduct a search.
“This resulted in the seizure of over 3,000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands,” she said.
The fake petroleum oil brands that were confiscated for imitating reputable brands include Caltex, Castrol, and Atlas Oil.
Following that, the police then arrested four Zimbabwean nationals, “Whose residency status will be verified by the Department of Home Affairs.”
The suspects are expected to appear in a magistrate's court facing charges for the contravention of Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997, according to Van Wyk.
IOL