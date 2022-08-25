Fourth accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case abandons bail bid

Rustenburg - A fourth man arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder abandon his bail application at the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The arrest of Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, 36, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hillary Gardee, 28, the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) head of international relations, Godrich Gardee, was abducted, and her body was found on Lydenburg road in May. She went missing on April 29, when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit. She was with a three-year-old child. The child was found a street away from their home on the same day.

"During Nkune’s appearance in court today [Thursday], it transpired that he has pending cases in two different courts in the province," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga division, Monica Nyuswa. "He is also facing a charge of murder of a woman [Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi], in Delmas Magistrate’s Court and another case at KaNyamazane Magistrates, where he is facing two counts of murder, allegedly killed a police officer and her sister which occurred in May this year. He also has a previous conviction where he was sentenced to four years of correctional supervision, for possession of an unlicensed firearm. Furthermore, on his appearance today, he decided to abandon his bail application," she said. Nkuna was arrested in his hide-out in Springs, for the murder of Nkosi, which allegedly happened in Sundra in June 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

"He was re-arrested in Delmas while appearing on a Sundra matter hence his appearing before this court today. The continuation of the bail hearing in respect of accused 2 and 3 continues on 02 September 2022, while the case involving Nkune, and his three co-accused was postponed to 09 September 2022. All suspects are remanded in custody." Sipho Mkhatshwa, the first accused in this case was denied bail three weeks ago. The other two suspects, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama, were set to continue with their bail application on September 2.

Story continues below Advertisement