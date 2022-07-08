Free State man bust trying to sell uncut diamond to cop

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wepener Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a diamond. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, the suspect was arrested on Thursday after he was found in possession of and for dealing and possessing an uncut diamond.

Singo said the bust was made by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team from Bloemfontein during a sting operation. “On Thursday, July 7, 2022, information was received by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team about a suspect who had diamonds and wanted to sell them. “A sting operation was conducted where the police arranged with the suspect to buy the diamonds.

“The suspect then told the police officer that he only has one diamond and he is selling it for R15 000. “The police officer then told the suspect that he doesn’t have R15 000, he can only get R3 000 (at the time) and the balance will be settled on Saturday,” Singo explained. The suspect fell for the trap and met up with the officer to sell the uncut diamond.

A meeting point was established for the pair to meet and the transaction to go forward. However, at the meeting point the suspect gave the police officer the diamond and was immediately arrested by the same officer. “The suspect will appear before the Wepener Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 11, 2022,” Singo said.

