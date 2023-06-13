Cape Town - A man who was arrested in Bloemfontein CBD for possession of copper cables worth R11 000 has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The copper cables were confirmed to be stolen from the Transnet train yard and Ntsokolo Motoale, 32, was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment on June 9, 2023, by the Bloemfontein Regional Court for tampering with infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property.

On November 19, 2022 at about at 3am, the Parkweg police officers were on patrol in the CBD when they saw a man carrying a heavy bag and freshly cut wires. “Members stopped the accused and discovered that he had suspected copper cables in his possession worth an estimated amount of R11 000 and were confirmed to be stolen from the Transnet train yard,” police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said. “The 32-year-old was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and tampering with infrastructure,” Kareli said.