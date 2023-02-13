Friends and fans of legendary South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, braved Sunday afternoon’s torrential downpours to attend a memorial service outside Wish in Florida Road where he and long-time friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down on Friday. The one-hour long vigil was organised by business owners in the Florida Road precinct. The men were leaving Wish restaurant late on Friday evening when they were shot.

Speaking at the service, fellow musician and friend Benny Maverick, said AKA shared details of future projects he wanted to work on including a mega concert at Durban’s ICC alongside a choir. “He was so excited to be in Durban. It wasn’t the first time AKA was in Durban but he was so excited about being in Durban, about pushing his birthday, about everything that happened. It’s so sad. The conversations we were having in this dinner, the throwbacks. He had so many plans,” Maverick said. According to ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson, they arrived at the scene to find that two males had been shot multiple times.

“The first male showed no signs of life and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. The second male was found in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene however the man’s condition deteriorated and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said information at police’s disposal at this stage indicate that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range. The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot. He said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, AKA’s body has arrived in Gauteng. Flowers and tributes for ‘AKA’ and ‘Tibz’ who were shot dead. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

