Durban - KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two suspects after rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was gunned down outside a well-known eatery at Durban’s Florida Road on Friday. Police confirmed a second person, believed to have been a close friend of AKA’s, was also killed.

“A well-known musician, aged 35 and [a man] who is said to be 34-years-old were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and [his friend] just left a restaurant and fired shots,” Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL. Netshiunda said police are investigating two counts of murder. He added that the motive for the shooting has not been established as yet.

“We don’t want to speculate on the reason for the shooting. Our investigations will hopefully reveal the cause of the shooting,” Netshiunda said. KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirming tonight's shooting of @akaworldwide and one other person outside a well known eatery in Florida Rd in Durban.@IOL @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/JHXL7RaDat — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) February 10, 2023 Speaking to IOL, stunned patrons at a nearby restaurant said AKA had been standing outside Wish when he was gunned down. AKA was due to perform at YūGō Durban later that evening, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations. The nightclub’s management put up a post stating that the event was cancelled.

At the time of his death, AKA was dating fellow rapper Nadia Nakai. He also shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle. RIP: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes



South African superstar Aka has passed away.



He was 35 years old. #RIPAAKA pic.twitter.com/zp7KXz9G62 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 10, 2023

