Funeral for Durban couple who died following carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes

The Durban couple who were found dead in their home on February 27 following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning will be laid to rest this weekend. The funeral of Kyle Richards and his wife Taylene Richards will take place on Saturday at a church in Greenwood Park, followed by a midday cremation at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

The lifeless bodies of the Richards together with their friend and their dog was discovered by security company Marshall Security after neighbours raised the alarms that the couple had not been seen. The couple’s two children had spent the weekend at their grandmother’s home have been left orphaned. According to a family member the area had been experiencing power cuts and a generator was being used.

At the time of the incident, Marshall Security spokesperson Tyrone Powell said a male was found lifeless on the couch in a state of decomposition. “Further investigation within the home revealed two additional victims, a female and another male, in the master bedroom, both without signs of life.”

Powell said a puppy was also found lifeless. “The Fire Department conducted a thorough examination of the premises and identified a generator within the home as the likely cause of carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in this tragic loss of life.” In a similar incident, a Durban couple were found dead in their apartment on Currie Road in Musgrave in September 2022.