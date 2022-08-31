Gauteng cops arrest suspect linked to notorious N12 ‘blue light’ gang

Durban – Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the notorious blue light gang operating on the N12. “The arrest follows complaints about hijackings on national and provincial roads. The gang usually drive cars fitted with blue lights and dress in what appears to be police uniform,” said spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management, Simon Zwane.

He said intelligence had been gathered after a Toyota Hilux GD6 was hijacked on N12 near Delmas. Zwane said the victim was taken hostage and his bank cards were used to make withdrawals of large sums of money. The motorist’s card was also used to buy expensive alcoholic beverages. “Video footage of the suspects buying alcohol at a well-known tavern circulated showing clear photos of the suspects, which then prompted authorities to activate their undercover detective machinery in and around Katlehong Thokoza and Vosloorus. The suspect was spotted in Vosloorus and he was followed to his place of residence,” he said.

The man was apprehended and taken in for questioning. “He confessed that he had been involved in hijacking on the N12 between Gauteng and Mpumalanga. He is currently detained at Vosloorus South African Police Services for his court appearance. Investigations are continuing and more suspects are expected,” Zwane said. The operation was carried out by multidisciplinary law enforcement operation, involving members from the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Anti-Corruption Unit, Ekurhuleni metro police department, Gauteng Highway Patrol and Joburg metro police department.

In March, IOL reported that nine men were arrested following a multi-discipline operation. The team seized three vehicles that were positively identified as hijacked. They also seized two vehicles with tempered engine numbers, a 9mm pistol with ammunition, a R5 rifle with ammunition, a gas pistol, one blue light, metro police reflector jackets, SAPS bulletproof vests, a siren speaker, a jammer and cash. IOL