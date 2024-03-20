Gauteng police arrest alleged mastermind behind blue light robberies

Gauteng poice arrested a suspect they believe to be the mastermind behind the number of blue light robberies reported across the province. Authorities also recovered several police uniforms with various official insignia from departments in Gauteng and Mpumalanga as well as traffic police uniforms.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the arrest was effected at the suspect's home in Dawn Park in Ekurhuleni after National Crime Intelligence officials shared information about the suspect allegedly in possession of a vehicle linked to blue light robberies along freeways. During the raid, police recovered official uniforms belonging to police and traffic authorities in government departments. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

During the raid, police recovered official uniforms belonging to police and traffic authorities in government departments. Picture: SAPS/Supplied “The information was activated and a team comprising of members from different units of the South African Police Service, Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect, Fidelity Specialised Services and Cap Security Specialised Unit was established to carry out the take down operation,“ Masondo said in a statement. “In the early hours of Monday morning, the team pounced on the premises of the suspect in Dawn Park where they found a VW Polo that was reported to be hijacked in Phokeng, North West Province, in February this year.“

Police also recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition during a raid at the suspect’s home. Picture: SAPS/Supplied Police also recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition during a raid at the suspect’s home. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Police said a search of the suspect's home uncovered an unlicensed rifle, pistol, scores of ammunition, multiple blue lights, police uniform and insignia belonging to departments in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Madibeng Traffic Police, false government vehicle registration plates as well as a suspected hijacked motor vehicle. “The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of hijacked motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition, amongst other charges," Masondo said. He added that police are expecting further arrests.

In January, IOL reported on a family that was abducted by men dressed in police uniform who robbed them of their belongings. The family had been visiting the country over the festive period and were accosted by bogus police officers in Mpumalanga. In the same month, four friends were kidnapped allegedly by a group of men pretending to be police officers. The men, Ziyaad and Jameel Salley, Yusuf Saber and Ahmed Dhorat, were travelling between Standerton and Trichart in Mpumalanga when they were stopped by the bogus policemen. They were held captive while the suspects withdrew large sums of money from their bank accounts.

The suspect’s arrest has been hailed by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni. “The arrest of this suspect might help us in resolving lots of cases where motorists were robbed by a gang that was utilising blue lights and impersonating police officers,” he said.