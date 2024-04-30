Girl, 15, abducted, gang raped by four men while she walked from a bar to tavern at 2am

Police at Tzaneen, under the Mopani district in Limpopo, are hunting down four unknown men in connection with the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was abducted in Tzaneen in the early hours of Saturday morning after she had left a bar, and was heading to a local tavern.

“It is reported that the victim allegedly left her residence at Mopje village, Bolobedu on Friday, April 26, 2024 at about 5.30pm and departed to a bar lounge at Motopa village where she shared drinks the whole night with her two friends,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “On Saturday, April 27, 2024 at about 2am, the victim left the bar lounge and proceeded to a local tavern. While on the way, an unknown, red motor vehicle with four unknown male suspects stopped next to her.” The men travelling in the red vehicle alighted from the car and they were wielding firearms.

They grabbed the teenage girl and put her in their vehicle, and drove away to an unknown location in the bushes within the Tzaneen area. “Upon arrival, the suspects raped the victim in the bushes and later fled the scene driving the unknown motor vehicle, leaving the victim in the bushes. The 15-year-old managed to walk to the main road and she was assisted by a motorist who drove her to Tzaneen police station to report about the incident,” said Ledwaba. The police opened a case of rape, and a manhunt for the four unknown men is ongoing.