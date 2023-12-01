Girl, 19, in court for allegedly stabbing her father to death during fight

A 19-year-old girl is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Friday after she was arrested by Limpopo police in Sekgosese for the brutal murder of her 60-year-old father. The teenager was arrested at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani, in the Mopani District.

“It is reported that the police received a report of a family fighting on Wednesday, November 29 at about 9.30pm from a person who reported from Roerfontein village,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “Upon arrival of the police at the crime scene, they discovered a lifeless body of a male person having stab wounds on his back, and on the right hand. He was identified by his wife as Edward Frank Ralekgokgo, aged 60.” Police have since gathered that the 60-year-old father was involved in a heated argument with his wife, before he allegedly assaulted her.

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that the deceased had a heated argument with his wife and the daughter realised that her mother was assaulted. She decided to shout, calling upon the community to come forward to assist in stopping the fight amongst the couple,” said Mashaba. “Subsequently, the deceased (the father) suddenly attacked the suspect (the daughter) with a knife. The suspect managed to get the knife from the deceased and stabbed him.” Moments later, the father was declared dead on the crime scene by paramedics.