Durban - A three-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man were killed while seated in the lounge of their home on Tuesday evening. According to a report, their home in Cardon Close, Bonela, came under fire at 9pm.

The man and child were sitting in the lounge next to each other, with the door open, because of the hot weather. Three unknown men, apparently armed with rifles and pistols, emerged from the front entrance and opened fire. The child was shot in the stomach and the man was shot multiple times.

They were taken to King Dinuzulu Hospital for treatment but later died. In a separate incident this week, a Durban father appeared in court in connection with the murder of his nine-year-old son. He allegedly strangled the boy following an argument with the boy’s mother.

Police said the child’s body was found at Shongweni Dam on January 13. “It is alleged that the victim was strangled with a string and his body was dumped in the bushes,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. In passing its condolences to the families, the KZN Department of Social Development said at least three children, among them a seven-year-old boy, were killed in the province in January.

