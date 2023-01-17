Goats on a taxi: Police seize 26 suspected stolen goats, seek owners

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have impounded 26 goats, with no brand marks, that were being transported by a taxi driver, allegedly to an auction. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police in the province were vigilant with regard to stock theft, due to the rampant number of cases.

“Police are always on high alert, more so with numerous incidents of stock theft in the province. The police's vigilance led to 26 goats, which had no brand marks, being impounded at Kameelrivier B on Sunday, 15 January 2023,” Mohlala said. “Police urge the owners of the seized livestock to urgently come forth and identify their own before the goats can be forfeited to the state.” Police in Mpumalanga have seized 26 goats suspected of being stolen and are appealing to farmers who have lost livestock to come forward. Photo: SAPS The police report states that officers were doing routine patrols when they spotted a white Toyota Quantum pulling a trailer loaded with the goats.

“The driver mentioned that the stock was transported by him to an auction after being hired by the owners from four different households. According to the driver, the owners thereof opted to sell their stock out of fear that their stock could be stolen by thieves who often steal goats in their area,” said Mohlala. As there was no proof of ownership, police registered an inquiry docket, then seized the livestock for further investigation. “Hence police call on community members who might have lost their goats to come and identify their stock at Mmametlhake SAPS or call the branch commander of Siyabuswa stocktheft unit, Lieutenant Colonel Freddy Sepogoane at 079 499 2015 for assistance,” Mohlala said.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said the province regarded stock theft as a serious crime “and more effort is being made to resolve this issue hence the action taken by the members”. Manamela advised farmers across the province to brand their livestock in order to make it easy to identify. IOL