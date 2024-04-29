Golfers at the Greyville race course in Durban made a gruesome discovery of a dead body on DLI Avenue on Monday afternoon. Kyle van Reenan, spokesperson for Ensure Security said they responded to reports of a body found at around 2pm.

“Ensure Security officers were dispatched to investigate and discovered the deceased remains of a white adult male aged approximately sixty-years-old, wrapped in a large plastic sheet. “The area was secured and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.” The body was beginning to decompose.

He said the details surrounding the incident were not clear and subject to a police investigation. The SAPS have been approached for comment and will be added once received. In another incident, on Friday, skeletal remains believed to be that of a human being were discovered along the R102 north-bound lane in Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) boss Prem Balram said they received the call from municipal workers reporting the discovery. “Reaction Officers arrived on scene and interviewed the workers. “They informed officers that they were tasked to cut the bush three metres on either side of the road and found the skeleton lying in a drain.”