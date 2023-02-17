Gone in sixty seconds: Kempton Park woman robbed of sleek Porsche Macan SUV as EMPD recovers Jaguar F-Pace

Pretoria - Swift reaction by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has led to the recovery of a luxurious Jaguar F-Pace SUV, which had been hijacked during the robbery of a woman at a house in the Birch Acres suburb in Kempton Park. EMPD spokesperson Constable Marie Mashishi said a woman was accosted in her yard by around seven armed robbers, who got away with a white Porsche Macan SUV, which she was driving, and a grey Jaguar F-Pace, which was parked in the yard.

“On Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at around 7.30 in the morning, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Edenvale Precinct recovered a luxury motor vehicle hijacked at gunpoint in the Kempton Park area,” Mashishi narrated. “The officers received information from the Johannesburg SAPS regarding two motor vehicles, namely a grey Jaguar F-Pace SUV and a white Porsche Macan SUV, that were both reported hijacked earlier that morning in Birch Acres, Kempton Park.” The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Jaguar F-Pace SUV moments after it was robbed from a woman at her home. Photo: EMPD EMPD said the woman, in her 40s, arrived at her home after dropping her children off at school. She was ambushed by a group of seven armed men who had been waiting inside the yard.

“The hijackers forcefully took the Porsche, as well as the Jaguar parked in the yard, and fled the scene,” said Mashishi. “After receiving the live coordinates of the vehicle from the tracking company, the officers followed the signal to an address on the corner Piet-My-Vrou Avenue and Watertrapel Street at Birch Acres in Kempton Park. On arrival, a vehicle matching the description given by the victim was discovered abandoned on the side of the road, with the keys still in the ignition. “Members arranged for the vehicle (the Jaguar F-Pace) to be towed to Van Rhyn Deep police yard in Benoni for safe keeping.”

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Jaguar F-Pace SUV moments after it was robbed from a woman at her home. Photo: EMPD The search is still ongoing for the Porsche Macan SUV, and cases of theft and hijacking have been registered at the Kempton Park police station. “No arrests have been made, and the investigations are underway,” said Mashishi. IOL