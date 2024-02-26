Gqeberha man fined after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit Apple iPhone products

A 32-year-old man, who confessed to selling counterfeit Apple watches and iPhone charges, was fined after pleading guilty in the Gqeberha Regional Court. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Goher Ali was arrested under the Counterfeit Goods and contravention of certain sections within the Act 37 of 1997.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said according to information, Ali was found in possession of suspected counterfeit goods valued at R296,000. “The investigation spearheaded by Spoor and Fisher Attorneys based in Pretoria stemmed from reports of possible counterfeit Apple and iPhone products being sold by Red 88 Tech and Gadget situated in Green Shields Park in Gqeberha,” Fumba said. “Following an inquiry and a test purchase on October 31, 2023, it was then confirmed that Ali was indeed engaged in the sale of counterfeit goods.”

Fumba said the matter was subsequently reported to Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks for further action. “A search and seizure operation was executed at Red 88 Tech and Gadget’s premises which resulted in the confiscation of 215 Apple iPhone covers, eight Apple iPhone cell phone chargers and four Apple smart watches valued at R296,000.” Ali received a summons to appear in court on February 23.

“The accused pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and was subsequently sentenced to pay an amount of R57,000,” Fumba said. The Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the collaborative efforts that led to this successful conviction. He urged the public to remain vigilant against the purchase and sale of counterfeit products as they pose risk to consumer safety and the economy.