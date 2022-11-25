Gqeberha police suspect motorcycle theft syndicate is back in action after 4 bikes stolen this month

Durban - Police in Gqeberha are warning motorbike owners to safeguard their vehicles after four motorcycles have been stolen since Saturday, November 20. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motorcycles, valued at between R55 000 and R150 000, were stolen in Fairview, Pinelands, Sunridge Park and Framesby.

"The bikes are either loaded onto a trailer or onto the back of a bakkie and driven away. In most of the cases, entry into the properties are gained by lifting the automated gates or forcing garage doors open, where after the bikes are pushed or driven out of the yard," she said. According to mygqeberha.com, since January last year, more than 10 motorbikes had been stolen from Humewood, Mount Road, Walmer and Kabega Park. Earlier this year, a gang was nabbed in Mpumalanga for attempting to smuggle motorbikes, believed to be stolen in South Africa, into neighbouring Mozambique.

Janse van Rensburg said the theft of these bikes is a concern, and anyone who can assist police with any information about suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or suspected criminals may contact D/Lt Col Pieter Botha on 082 302 6060. All information is confidential, and callers have the right to remain anonymous. Police are urging owners to take note of the following precautions in ensuring the safety of their assets: Ensure that there is adequate security on your vehicles. It is important to install a tracker on your vehicles.

• Never leave your keys on the bike, even if it is parked in your garage. Also don’t leave the keys in the garage cupboard etc. Make sure that the keys are with you at all times. There were instances where the garage doors were lifted and the motorbike stolen. Sometimes desperate measures must be implemented – put a chain lock or clamp on the wheels. Never ignore a barking dog. If you are suspicious of anything, don’t go outside alone. Rather alert the police or call your security company.

Take note of the same kombis and open bakkies circling your neighbourhood. Install a sensor light outside. Older vehicle owners should ensure that they park their vehicles, especially in shopping centres, near cameras so that footage is easily available of the suspects.